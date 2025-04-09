Tulsa International Airport celebrates new nonstop service to Nashville

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Airport celebrated the first flight of its brand-new nonstop service to Nashville on Tuesday.

The brand-new service at Tulsa International Airport (TUL) is providing new opportunities for tourism, businesses, and economic growth.

Kim Kuehler, TUL Communications Manager, says there is a push for nonstop flights to promote tourism in Green Country.

“We advocate for nonstop routes constantly,” she said. “We have an air service development team that does that. They meet at networking events where the airlines and the airports meet. We do headquarter visits to the airlines, but it is the airline’s decision, so they saw that this was a need for our market and we’re excited that they continue to invest in Tulsa.”

TIA offers a number of nonstop flight routes to cities such as Saint Louis, Atlanta, Denver, Orlando and Phoenix.

Kuehler sees this new nonstop route as an opportunity to welcome even more tourism to and from Nashville and Tulsa.

“Nashville welcomed 17.1 million visitors last year,” she said. “That’s a 2 percent increase to 2023, and they’re projecting that to grow year after year. So, the demand is only going to be stronger from this nonstop flight.”

Kuehler anticipates that TUL could expand nonstop services to other cities in the future.

“Tulsa’s tourism and our city is growing as well, so I think it’ll perform really well,” she said. “If we do get more cities, we will always do a party at the gate and go explore them on the inaugurals as well with our passengers.”

The nonstop flight to Nashville takes about 90 minutes. It’s an everyday flight, once a day in each direction.

