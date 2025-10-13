Tulsa International Airport celebrates return of Frontier Airlines with inaugural flight

On Sunday, Tulsa International Airport celebrated the return of Frontier Airlines with a ribbon-cutting.

The inaugural flight was on Sunday leaving from Tulsa with the destination of Denver. The airline will be offering nonstop flights to Denver International Airport twice a week.

“We are thrilled to be back in Tulsa, offering affordable nonstop service to Denver and connecting opportunities to many exciting destinations beyond,” says Josh Flyr, Vice President of Network and Operations Design for frontier Airlines. “With the holiday and winter travel; seasons just around the corner, now is the perfect time for consumers to plan their travel with American’s Low Fare Airline.”

Frontier Airlines last operated in Tulsa in March 2022. The starting price for flights is $29.

“Today’s inaugural flight is a great example of how Tulsa continues to grow as a connected accessible city,” says Stephanie Chester, Director of Marketing and Customer Engagement for Tulsa International Airport. “Frontier’s new service to Denver opens more doors for leisure and business travel, and expands affordable travel options for our community. We’re proud to celebrate this launch and look forward to a strong partnership ahead.”

For more information on this new flight service and on Frontier Airlines, click here.