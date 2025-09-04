Tulsa man accused of caretaker abuse

Kevin Dale Lee Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office
By Steve Berg

A Tulsa man has been arrested on a caretaker abuse complaint in connection to a man he was supposed to be helping.

Court records show the suspect, 65-year-old Kevin Dale Lee, has been a caretaker for a 40-year-old man who suffers from schizophrenia and that Lee is designated as the payee for the man’s Social Security payments.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office say the victim has a history of incarceration due to his mental illness, and they found that some of his money was spent while he was in jail, so they know he was not the one spending it.

The victim told investigators that Lee has made other purchases with his money without his permission.

