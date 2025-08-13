Tulsa man arrested after death of his infant son

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa father has been charged with murder in the death of his one-month-old son.

Tulsa Police officers responded to a domestic violence call at Eagle Pointe Apartments on Monday around 4 a.m. Upon arrival, officers said they found a one-month-old baby boy in cardiac arrest.

The child was taken to the hospital, where it was discovered that he had a right femur fracture, right humerus fracture, a broken left arm, a fractured clavicle on the left side, a skull fracture, right pneumothorax, and a deformed skull — all of which were from trauma, according to the doctors.

During the investigation, police found that the mother, father, and another person were all in the home at the time of the incident. The father, Tyrice Williams, said he was holding his son when he was pushed down the stairs, resulting in the aforementioned injuries.

Police, however, said that the doorbell camera showed the mother and another person leaving the apartment. The same video showed Williams leaving the apartment with an empty alcohol bottle and later returning alone. The audio caught Williams talking to his son and heard seven loud thuds.

On August 12, the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office charged Williams with first-degree murder, and he was taken into custody.

Police said this was an arrest and not a conviction.