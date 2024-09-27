Tulsa man arrested after police say he fired gun into the air

Demario Grayson

By Steve Berg

A Tulsa man is facing multiple charges after police say they heard him firing four shots into the air in the area near 61st and Peoria early Thursday morning.

Demario Grayson is facing a charge of Reckless Handling of a Firearm.

And police say the gun was reported stolen, so he’s also facing a charge of Possession of Stolen Property.

And because Grayson is a convicted felon, he’ll likely be charged for Possession of a Firearm after Former Conviction of a Felony.

Police probably wouldn’t have even known Grayson was around, except for the fact they say he fired those four shots in the air when they were nearby, looking into a completely unrelated larceny report.

They say they obtained video from a resident’s Ring doorbell camera that showed Grayson firing the shots.

They say he was found a few blocks away and arrested.

Police say they found the gun discarded on a stairwell in the breezeway of an apartment house.

