Tulsa man arrested in connection to homicide, police searching for 2 more

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested after allegedly shooting a man in the head at an apartment complex near 61st and Peoria. Police believe there are more suspects on the lose.

According to an affidavit, Kenneth Taylor Jr. was sitting in the passenger’s seat of a car when he was shot in the head.

Police have one suspected shooter in custody, but they said more are out there.

Joseph Green was arrested Tuesday in connection to the shooting. According to an affidavit, a witness helped to identify him.

That witness reportedly knew Green and even let him into the complex thinking Green was there to sell a gun to Taylor and not to shoot him.

When TPD arrived, officers said they pulled Taylor out of the passenger seat and gave him medical attention until the paramedics got there.

Taylor made it to the hospital where he was in extremely critical condition until Thursday when he passed away.

“Stuff like this pretty much happens daily,” said Kamaria Cole who used to live nearby where the shooting took place.

However, Cole said it doesn’t make it any easier to accept. “Honestly, it happens, death is every day,” Cole said.

FOX23 caught up with Cole on Thursday while visiting the Casa Blanca Apartments near 61st and Peoria. Cole says she feels for Taylor’s family.

“I didn’t really know him like that, but I think I may have heard of him. Honestly, stuff like that is always a grievance. Stuff like that is always hard to get over so I’m really sending prayers up to the family. I really hate that that happened to you guys,” Cole said.

Detectives, if they know the motive for the shooting, still haven’t released that information.

What they do know, according to the affidavit, is that two other shooters were with Green that night and fired shots too.

They are still trying to figure out who those two men are.

TPD said if you know anything about the other suspect, call Crime Stoppers at 918- 596-COPS and you can remain anonymous.

TPD said they would upgrade Green’s charge to first-degree murder following Taylor’s death.