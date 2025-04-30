Tulsa man arrested following standoff, suspect accused of firing Pepperballs at officers

TULSA, Okla. — One man was arrested after a standoff with police on Monday.

Tulsa Police said they received a call about a woman yelling for help at the Gardens at Midtown Apartments near 4600 South Braden Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Another call came in from a woman who claimed her boyfriend was shooting what she thought were Pepperballs at her inside her apartment. She was able to escape by jumping out of her front window.

The boyfriend, identified as Matthew St. Jean, was still inside the apartment when officers arrived on the scene. He began shooting oleoresin capsicum (OC) filled-capsules that resemble Pepperballs at the officers outside.

Police said an officer fired Pepperballs back, hitting St. Jean in his hand. St. Jean made statements threatening his own life.

After receiving a warrant to enter the apartment and after making repeated announcements for St. Jean to exit the home, officers fired Pepperballs into the apartment and made their way inside.

St. Jean was found lying face down on a bed and was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Tulsa County Jail on five counts of aggravated assault and battery on a police officer, one count of threatening an act of violence, domestic assault with a dangerous weapon, resisting arrest, and obstruction/interfering with a police officer.

Following his arrest, officers found the Pepperball launcher St. Jean was using.

Tulsa Police said Pepperball is a specific brand that is available only to law enforcement, and St. Jean was using a launcher that can be bought by anyone online.

The capsules he shot were not Pepperball brand but a similar-sized projectile.