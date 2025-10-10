Tulsa man arrested for ripping off Tulsa State Fair

Blake Hutson Blake Hutson was arrested for embezzlement at the Tulsa State Fair.
By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was arrested for embezzlement for ripping off the Tulsa State Fair.

The arrest report says Blake Hutson was working the ticket booth at the fair.

After a complaint was made, authorities looked into the sales at Hutson’s booth.

Police say Hutson admitted to authorities that he was charging cash customers the full price of $17, but reporting it as a veteran or senior discount.

Hutson says he was pocketing the extra $5 and spending it there at the fair when his shift was over.

Hutson did this for 5 days before he was caught.

Deputies arrested Hutson and took him to jail.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!