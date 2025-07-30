Tulsa Man arrested for selling stolen trailer on Facebook Marketplace

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested for trying to sell a stolen trailer on Facebook Marketplace.

Tulsa Police say they were called about a stolen trailer yesterday near 21st and Yale.

The victim told police the trailer was loaded with thousands of dollars of fabric and machinery when it was taken.

Police say the victim called again several hours later, saying he found his trailer for sale on Marketplace.

The victim and police met the seller, Collin Henderson, and officers took Henderson into custody.

Henderson has been charged with Grand Larceny and Knowingly Concealing Stolen Property.