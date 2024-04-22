Tulsa man arrested for stealing human ashes, other items from storage unit in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department arrested Vic Blair after allegedly stealing multiple items including human ashes from a storage unit in south Tulsa.

Police said on April 3 the lock of a U-Haul storage unit near East 51st Street South and Highway 169 had been cut. Video from the storage unit showed a van enter the facility at 1:21 a.m. and leave at 1:44 a.m.

Police said a stolen tablet was tracked to a residence in north Tulsa.

Police found that Blair pawned the tablet on April 8 for $199.

“It’s a good tool that we have. People don’t realize that when they steal something and sell it whether it be on Facebook Marketplace where we can still track there and see who is selling it,” Tulsa Police Lt. Tim Means said.

Officers found numerous totes and human ashes that belonged to the family member of the victim.

“There was some ashes that were taken of a loved one that was taken, a gun taken, AR-15 type gun,” Means said.

Police said a search warrant was served on Wednesday at Blair’s house and camper, where more of the stolen property was found and returned to the victim.

“We go back there and find property in the backyard and recover what they see,” Means said.

One of the recovered items was a TV that was already being used in a living room.

Blair confessed to stealing from the storage unit at the scene, according to police.

Blair was arrested for second-degree burglary and a false declaration of ownership in a pawn shop.







