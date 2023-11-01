Tulsa man assaulted, electric bike stolen, police say

Tulsa Police are asking for the public’s help to find the suspects who they say stole a man’s electric bicycle, hitting the victim over the head with a metal pipe in the process.

They say this happened on October 21st, when the victim rode his blue VIVI electric bike to the IBC bank near 41st and Garnett.

Police say two suspects approached the victim and asked if they could buy the bike.

They say that after the victim said no, one suspect pulled out a metal pipe from his backpack and hit the victim over the head.

Police say the suspects then took the electric bike and fled.

They say the victim required staples to treat the injury to his head from the pipe.

One suspect was on the stolen bicycle (pictured above) and the other suspect was on an electric scooter, police say.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspects is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

Police also provided a clear picture of the brand of bicycle that was stolen (pictured below).

Stolen bicycle

