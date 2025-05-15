Tulsa man convicted of selling fentanyl to woman who died

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, Brandon Jerome Silas, was convicted by a federal jury of selling fentanyl to a woman who died.

In February 2022, a woman was found unresponsive at home by a witness who called 911. Paramedics tried to revive her, but were unsuccessful.

According to a medical examiner’s testimony, her death was an accident and she died from fentanyl toxicity.

A DEA agent testified that text messages were exchanged between Silas and the woman talking about the buying fentanyl right before her death.

The last few messages between the two discussed how to get to her house and Silas telling her that he is there.

The DEA agent also testified that the woman’s phone showed transactions through an app that was consistent with payment for drugs. Silas’ bank records showed that he transferred money from multiple applications into his bank accounts.

Over the course of a year and two months, bank records showed that Silas deposited or transferred more than $450,000 into his accounts.

During the trial, two witnesses testified that they originally began buying pills from Silas. The witnesses also testified that they went to Silas for fentanyl and Silas warned both of them to “be careful.”

On Thursday, the United States Department of Justice announced that Silas was convicted of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, four counts of use of a communication facility in committing, causing and facilitating the commission of a drug trafficking felony and money laundering.

For more information about this case, click here.

For additional resources or to learn more about the OnePillCanKill campaign click here.