Tulsa man convicted of sexually abusing three teen girls

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man was convicted on three counts of lewd molestation on Tuesday.

Court documents claim 42-year-old John Brown was found guilty of sexually abusing three minors in the past several years.

In December 2020, Brown picked up four minors and drove them to an apartment where he had sex with at least two of them, court documents claim.

According to the affidavit, the first victim, who was 13 years old at the time of the incident, came forward in February of 2021 claiming Brown had raped her. She said she and all the other teens were engaging in sexual activity with one another when Brown approached her.

The victim said Brown asked her multiple times to have sex with him that night despite her saying no each time. Eventually, she said he talked her into it.

A second victim, who was 15 years old at the time of the incident, also came forward in February 2021. According to court documents, she said she had sex with Brown as well.

The victims told officers Brown watched the teens perform sexual acts on one another and engaged in sexual intercourse with the two of them.

According to court documents, the other two teens who were in the apartment that night also spoke to police and claimed everything the victims said was true.

The affidavit claims Tulsa Police spoke with Brown’s wife who said she met Brown when she was only 8 years old. When she was 11, she became sexually active with Brown and later had his child when she was 15 years old.

In August of 2021, a third victim came forward claiming Brown touched her inappropriately under her clothing while she pretended to be asleep. According to the affidavit, she said she was 14 years old and being babysat by Brown’s ex-girlfriend at the time of the incident.

Court documents claim officers spoke to several family members and ex-partners of Browns who all said he had disclosed his sexual encounters with “young girls,” and had a history of propositioning pre-teen and teen girls to engage in sexual activity.

Brown was convicted to 30 years for each count to be served concurrently. He also must register as a sex offender upon release.

FOX23 spoke with Detective Pablo Zuniga with the Child Crisis Unit.

“He selected very specific types of victims in that they were at times leaning on him for father figure role or someone they might have considered safe and then he took advantage of that trust,” he said.

Zuniga said he wouldn’t be surprised if more people stepped up who were hesitant to do so until this point.

“He had access to underage people male and female through family, friends, acquaintances, and I understand at the time he might have volunteered at east Tulsa schools through programs and that also gave him more access to more vulnerable young adults,” he said.

“I believe that everyone deserves justice, everyone wants to know that their story was heard, that something was done because something was done to them,” he said.