Tulsa man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 2022 arson

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department said Charley Marks has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to first degree arson, endangering human life and filing a false insurance claim following a house fire in 2022.

On Dec. 16, 2022, firefighters responded to a house fire in north Tulsa. After the fire was contained, TFD’s Fire Marshals Office began an investigation due to the suspicious nature of the fire.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set using an open flame on bedding inside the home. TFD said evidence at the time of the fire showed that Marks and another resident of the home were both seen leaving the scene while the house was burning and didn’t call 911.

Both of them were charged with arson and endangering human life, but Marks was also charged with filing a false insurance claim related to the fire.

The other resident of the home was arrested and released on bond, but was later acquitted of their charges in May of this year.

Marks was taken into custody in January 2023 and later found guilty of the three charges in June of this year. He received two 20-year sentences for the first two counts and a three-year sentence for filing a false insurance claim. These sentences will be served concurrently with credit for time served and earned, which means Marks will only serve 20 years in prison.

Deputy Chief Chuck French, Tulsa Fire Marshal, shared the following statement:

“This case is an excellent example of the diligence and professionalism our public safety professionals provide our community on a daily basis. Arson is a serious crime that puts lives at risk, including our firefighters who respond in good faith to protect the community. Thanks to the hard work of everyone involved in this case, a dangerous individual is now off the streets.”

District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler shared the following statement:

“When someone deliberately sets a fire, they are not only destroying property, they are endangering human life. It’s unacceptable for anyone to create situations that willfully places our firefighters in harm’s way. I’m grateful for the work of the Tulsa Fire Department and my prosecutors in bringing justice to this case.”

Tulsa Fire shared the following reminder about arson:

“TFD reminds the public that arson is not a victimless crime. Beyond the damage to property, intentional fires place firefighters, neighbors and emergency responders at extreme risk.”

TFD PIO Andy Little shared the following statement about arson:

“If a person willfully and maliciously sets fire to a structure, they’re creating a dangerous environment that first responders are going to enter. If a firefighter is injured or killed because of that structure fire, it’s directly because that person willfully and maliciously set that fire.”