Tulsa man sentenced to 25 years for fatally shooting 13-year-old in 2021

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man, who shot and killed a 13-year-old in 2021, was sentenced to 25 years followed by five years of supervised release for second-degree murder.

Court documents said Christian James Harrison shot and killed the child during an argument at a West Tulsa apartment complex.

“Christian Harrison took the life of a 13-year-old boy. Today, he has been held accountable for this terrible crime. My thoughts are with the child’s family and friends,” said U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. “Our children are meant to outlive us, not be struck down in senseless acts of violence. Law enforcement officials will continue to pursue justice for victims of violent crime to make our neighborhoods safer for all children.”

On Dec. 22, 2021, an argument took place between Harrison, who was 19 at the time, and the victim’s older brother.

The older brother eventually left and came back with the victim and another child to continue the argument.

During the argument, Harrison pulled out a gun and the older brother asked Harrison if he was going to use the gun rather than fight.

Harrison said “yes” and shot at the group approximately seven times. The victim was hit three times and Harrison fled from the crime scene.

Around 6 p.m., the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to the apartment complex and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead at a Tulsa hospital.

Several witnesses identified Harrison as the shooter. Six days after the shooting, the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service and FBI found Harrison outside a vacant trailer in Locust Grove and arrested him.

TPD, the FBI, and the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service conducted the investigation.