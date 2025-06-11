Tulsa man sentenced for attempted coercion and enticement of minor, child porn

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa man has been sentenced for attempting to coerce and entice minor and possession of child pornography, the U.S. Department of Justice reports.

U.S. District Judge Sara E. Hill sentenced Nicholas Kyle Dietzel, 45, to 210 months imprisonment, followed by 15 years of supervised release. Upon his release Dietzel will also be required to register as a sex offender. Judge Hill also ordered Dietzel to pay a $200 special monetary assessment.

According to court documents, Dietzel used a website and an encrypted messaging app to communicate with a woman her believed to be a mother of a seven-year-old female child. From November 2023 to January 2024, Dietzel communicated with the mother about grooming and engaging in sexual activity with the seven-year-old child.

Dietzel sent videos of child pornography so that she could show them to the child and Dietzel also sent sex toys to her to use on the child. He believed the woman lived ih Phoenix.

Dietzel was arrested on January 18, 2024 by law enforcement officers at the Tulsa International Airport where he was about to board an airplane to Phoenix to meet the purported mother of the child who was an undercover officer. Dietzel also possessed child pornography in Indian Country.

Dietzel will remain in custody pending transfer to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.