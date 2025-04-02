Tulsa Mayfest announces 2025 musical headliners and local performers

The headliners are now known for the next Tulsa Mayfest. The 2025 headliners include Jordin Sparks, Madison Ryann Ward, and Kaitlin Butts with featured musicians Mezclave, Parris Chariz, Micaela Young, and John Ferrell.

These performers will be on the main stage on Guthrie Green during the event.

Mayfest is a University of Tulsa program and takes place throughout the Tulsa Arts District. The annual community event is free and open to the public.

The 2025 Mayfest theme is ‘Stay Gold,’ in celebration of the 1983 movie ‘The Outsiders’ and the 2024 Broadway musical of the same name.

The current schedule for Tulsa Mayfest’s headliner performances at Guthrie Green is below: