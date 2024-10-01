Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum named ‘Public Official of the Year’ by Governing Magazine

Governing Magazine has named Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum one of its Public Officials of the Year.

The recognition is given to community leaders across the country for strong leadership, courage, innovation, creativity, and good management.

The publication cited some of Bynum’s accomplishments during his time as mayor: attracting large employers, expanding the parks and launching the investigation into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The article highlighted Bynum’s efforts to work with people from all walks of life no matter their political party.

“His proudest achievement, Bynum says, is demonstrating that ‘people from different political parties and different partisan beliefs can work together on the greatest challenges that face their community and find solutions together.’” Writer Jared Brey said.

Mayor Bynum called it a “surprise and an honor” to be chosen in a post on social media.