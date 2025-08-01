Tulsa mayor holding public meeting after City added boulders to sidewalk near downtown bus station

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols is holding a public meeting for the community to provide feedback on Friday afternoon following the installation of more than a dozen massive boulders on the sidewalk near Denver Avenue Station in downtown Tulsa.

Some have said that they believe it’s to stop people experiencing homelessness from gathering there.

The City of Tulsa said the installation of the boulders are part of an ongoing sidewalk project.

In a Facebook post announcing the public meeting on Friday, Mayor Nichols said the boulders will “ultimately become the canvas for community art in the coming weeks.”

“While I am confident in this process, I have heard your feedback and want you to know that it is being taken with the utmost seriousness,” Nichols said in the post.

Mayor Nichols stated the City has been working with local nonprofit BeHeard to make sure individuals experiencing homelessness have a safe place to go.

“Our number one priority, with any City project, is the safety and respect of our community and residents,” Nichols stated. “While this area is often frequented by individuals experiencing homelessness, we have been working closely with BeHeard from the project’s inception to ensure that those in need have a safe place to go.”

“We have provided shuttle services to and from BeHeard, which offers daytime shelter, shower facilities, and food support,” Mayor Nichols added. “I am proud of this collaboration and recognize the clear need for more partnerships like this moving forward.”

The community is invited to attend Friday afternoon’s public meeting and share their thoughts on the project.

The meeting will be from 4 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. at City Hall, 175 East 2nd Street, on the second floor - street level.

“I am proud to be the mayor of a community that is passionate about changes to their city, and I am thankful for those who can meet today as we work together to shape the Tulsa we all want to see,” Mayor Nichols stated.