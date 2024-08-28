Tulsa mayor joins KRMG during election of new mayor

TULSA — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum stopped by to give commentary during election results on Tuesday evening during a special edition of the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper.

When asked what he wishes he knew ahead of his victory, he said he didn’t realize being the mayor of Tulsa becomes your identity and consumes every minute of your life.

Mayor Bynum also says one of his biggest fears was sleeping through an important call from the police chief, so he always checked his phone first thing in the morning.

KRMG Reporter Russell Mills attended the watch party for mayoral candidate Karen Keith at Stokely Event Center.

KRMG Reporter Crystal Kelly was at Fulton Street Books for the watch party for Monroe Nichols.

Seven candidates are vying to replace Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum.

Bynum didn’t endorse a mayoral candidate, but did tell KRMG that he predicted Keith to win.