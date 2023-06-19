Tulsa mayor updates residents on power restoration after the weekend storm

Tulsa — Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum held another news conference Monday afternoon to update everyone on the process of getting the streets cleared, power on and businesses reopened.

Mayor Bynum says crews are coming in from all over the U.S. to help out PSO with the massive power outages.

“They are working as quickly as they can to get the power back on, “said Bynum.

A PSO spokesperson says power in midtown may not be restored until Saturday at 5pm, but the goal is to get the power on before that.

Amy Brown with PSO says please do not approach crews to ask when your power will be restored.

Mayor Bynum says the city will have more announcements in the coming days on the plan to pick up limbs on the curb. They’ll need to be no longer than five feet.

Mayor Bynum is still urging everyone to call 918-596-9488 if you see a tree down on the roadways.

KRMG listeners are starting to panic about the availability of gasoline, because so many stores are closed.

Tulsa County leaders tell KRMG that we are running out of diesel, mainly because of demand and power outages at refineries.

Drivers are losing their cool at intersections around town.

Police Chief Wendell Franklin says make sure to treat intersections without stoplights as a 4-way stop.

Police are operating on what is called restricted response, so they can be available for the more pressing calls.