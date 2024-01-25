Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Town Hall hosted by Brookside Business Association tonight

Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Town Hall (Brookside Business Association)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Brookside Business Association is hosting a Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Town Hall on Thursday night.

Brookside Business Association and Brookside Neighborhood Association Announce Mayoral Candidate Town Hall TULSA,...

Posted by Brookside Business Association on Thursday, January 4, 2024

Mayor GT Bynum is not running for another term, so the City of Tulsa will have to pick a new mayor come August.

Right now, there are three candidates in the race. Jayme Fowler, Karen Keith, and Monroe Nichols.

The town hall is tonight at Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 South Peoria starting at 6:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and seating will be on a first come, first served basis.



Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!