Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Town Hall hosted by Brookside Business Association tonight

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Brookside Business Association is hosting a Tulsa Mayoral Candidate Town Hall on Thursday night.

Mayor GT Bynum is not running for another term, so the City of Tulsa will have to pick a new mayor come August.

Right now, there are three candidates in the race. Jayme Fowler, Karen Keith, and Monroe Nichols.

The town hall is tonight at Southminster Presbyterian Church at 3500 South Peoria starting at 6:00 p.m. This event is free and open to the public and seating will be on a first come, first served basis.







