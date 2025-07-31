Tulsa mother charged with enabling child sexual abuse

TULSA — Tulsa police are trying to track down a mother accused of enabling sexual abuse.

The TPD Fugitive Warrants Unit needs help from the public to find 32-year-old Elizabeth Ely.

They say Ely allowed Samuel McGoy to sexually abuse her children, despite multiple reports from family members about inappropriate touching and rape.

Police say she lived in an unsafe environment in a small, unlivable RV with McGoy, enabling the ongoing risk to all five children.

Samuel McGoy

In January, Ely was arrested after officers said she crashed her truck through a home near 33rd St. N. and N. Columbia.

According to police, officers found the pickup crashed through a wall, leaving it fully inside the house. We’re told a mother and her two children inside the house sustained minor injuries.

Tulsa police said Ely appeared to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

McGoy has already been picked up by police.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.