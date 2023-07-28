Tulsa Municipal Court to Offer Thursday Night Court starting in September

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced that Tulsa Municipal Court will be open until 7 p.m. on Thursdays, starting on Sept. 7.

There will be three separate dockets at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m., the City said. There will also be a Spanish interpreter at no cost.

“Programs like Night Court are a testament to our commitment to providing more convenient and accessible options for interacting with the City,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said. “I want to thank our Court Administrator Cheri Harvell and her entire team for putting this program together.”

The City said Thursday Night Court will have a cashier’s window, so people can make citation payments after 5 p.m. on Thursdays. People can also get court documents needed for compliance letters to reinstate their licenses at Thursday Night Court.

The City also said people can also get on or extend payment plans.

Starting Aug. 1, people can contact Tulsa Municipal Court to see if their citation qualifies for Night Court and schedule a date if it does, the City said.

According to the City, people with correctible citations, such as expired tags, insurance, and driver’s license, can email their documents to nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org and bring them on their scheduled court date. “Prior approval is required to confirm the scheduled court appearance,” the City said.

Cheri Harvell is the court administrator for the city of Tulsa Municipal Court.

“We are excited to introduce Night Court to our community,” Harvell said. “We understand that citizens may face time constraints during regular court hours, and this initiative aims to address their needs while providing a more accessible justice system for all. Our commitment is to ensure a seamless and efficient process, helping citizens easily resolve their citations.”

Harvell said this will allow people to take care of their court business at a convenient time.

“Individuals might have daycare issues or they might have work-related commitments and they have a hard time getting off of work so that they can’t attend their court date,” she said. “They might miss it for that reason so this is an opportunity to just allow that access.”

If someone ignores their court appearance, a warrant could be issued for their arrest or their license suspended, Harvell said.

“The main thing is to get here have your case heard have it resolved so that you have an outcome and you know what’s expected of you,” she said.

The City said they have improved the Court’s outdoor lighting to improve safety and ease of access during the extended hours. Street parking will also be available for free after 5 p.m. on weekdays.

For more information about Night Court, or to schedule an appearance, call Court Records at 918-596-1625 during business hours or email nightcourt@cityoftulsa.org.