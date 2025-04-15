Tulsa murder suspect arrested in Mexico

A Tulsa murder suspect was arrested in Mexico, according to Tulsa police.

TPD said 19-year-old Angel Ibarra is in federal custody south of the border and they said federal agents will be bringing him back to Tulsa to face charges for a shooting that killed two teenagers and wounded two others.

The shooting happened back in February at an apartment complex near 21st and Garnett. Police said Ibarra and two others ambushed the victims, killing 18-year-olds Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett.

The crime landed Ibarra on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s ‘Most Wanted’ list.

TPD said Ibarra has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.

18-year-old Christopher Atjun and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez are already in custody and are also charged with 1st Degree Murder.