Tulsa, other area counties issue burn bans

Home destroyed by wildfire in Creek County, Oklahoma, August, 2012 Wildfires destroyed more than 400 homes in and around Creek County in August of 2012 (Russell Mills/Russell Mills)

With drought conditions worsening and no significant rainfall in the forecast, more Oklahoma counties are now under burn bans.

Tulsa, Wagoner, Creek and Rogers counties all approved burn bans on Monday. With those additions, 30 of Oklahoma’s 77 counties are under burn bans.

The Tulsa County burn ban was approved for seven days, but it could be extended. The ban prohibits outdoor burning, including controlled burns, bonfires, fire pits, and chimineas. Grilling and welding over a non-flammable surface are permitted.

Any law enforcement officer in the state can enforce a burn ban, according to Tulsa County. Those convicted of violating a burn ban will be subject to a $500 fine, up to a year in prison, or both.

