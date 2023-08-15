Tulsa pastor hopes to set up new program to help homeless Tulsans turn their lives around

TULSA — Few would argue that homelessness is not an issue in Tulsa, and indeed across the nation.

However, agreement on how best to address the issue has proven elusive.

Pastor Chris Stephens of New Life Church tells KRMG he’s worked with the homeless for years.

He believes the vast majority of homeless people suffer from addiction, and disputes the idea that a lack of affordable housing is a major factor in the high number of people without a place to live.

However, studies on both a national and a local basis indicate that the lack of affordable housing is a leading contributor to the homeless problem.

That said, the possible approaches to solving that problem vary widely, and Stephens believes the best method is to begin by changing those involved from the inside, out.

“It’s a long process, it’s not an easy thing. It’s not a cookie cutter approach, you can not have that,” Stephens told KRMG. “But the key is healing on the inside. You’ve got to start working on the heart, and the brain. And you have to give these people hope again.”

He’s working on establishing what he calls “Healing Houses,” a program which begins by putting those who want help into temporary, tiny homes.

“Then, Phase Two, we will take them into recovery centers, where we a have regular lifestyle, where we have houses that we’ve got eight to ten people in, we’ve got case managers, therapists, counselors. I mean, their life is being changed from the core, and then move them on to permanent housing in a number of years,” Stephens said.

Currently, he’s seeking donations of money, and land, for the “Healing Houses” program.

You can donate, and learn more about Stephens’ plan, on the Healing Houses website.