A Tulsa has died from injuries suffered in a collision last weekend.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the crash happened shortly after 3:30 Saturday, on I-244 northbound at West Archer Street in Tulsa.

Troopers say 60-year-old pedestrian Thang Lian was transported to St. Johns in critical condition. Lian was pronounced dead Tuesday.

OHP says the crash is under investigation. No other details have been released at this time.