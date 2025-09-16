Tulsa Police are looking for car involved in dumping a dog in a dumpster

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a car that was seen on camera near a dumpster after dumping a dog.
On July 10, Tulsa Animal Services responded to reports of an emaciated dog left in a dumpster. TAS investigators responded and collected pictures and video of where the dog, now known as Fern, had been dumped.
The investigators noticed a dark-colored car with silver wheels or wheel covers in the videos and photos. The car appears to either be a sedan or a coupe, a tag that is lower than the taillights, and a dim or broken driver’s side headlight.
If you recognize the car or if you know who Fern’s owner is, you’re asked to send an email at cruelty@cityoftulsa.org or to call 918-596-8002.
Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers by calling 918-596-2677 and referencing case number 2025-035045.