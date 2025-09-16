Tulsa Police are looking for car involved in dumping a dog in a dumpster

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a car that was seen on camera near a dumpster after dumping a dog.

On July 10, Tulsa Animal Services responded to reports of an emaciated dog left in a dumpster. TAS investigators responded and collected pictures and video of where the dog, now known as Fern, had been dumped.

Tulsa Police Department

The investigators noticed a dark-colored car with silver wheels or wheel covers in the videos and photos. The car appears to either be a sedan or a coupe, a tag that is lower than the taillights, and a dim or broken driver’s side headlight.

Tulsa Police Department Tulsa Police Department

If you recognize the car or if you know who Fern’s owner is, you’re asked to send an email at cruelty@cityoftulsa.org or to call 918-596-8002.

Anonymous tips can be sent to CrimeStoppers by calling 918-596-2677 and referencing case number 2025-035045.