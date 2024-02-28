Tulsa Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting patient at hospital

TULSA, Okla. — On Monday at around 3 p.m., Tulsa Police were dispatched to St. Francis Medical Center regarding a rape suspect in custody, according to police reports.

Police came into contact with a security guard and the suspect, Juan Delara who was a patient, at the medical center.

During the investigation and speaking with the security guard, Delara said he thought the victim, who was also a patient at the hospital, was his wife.

Delara entered the victim’s private room and sexually assaulted her, according to the report.

After Delara was told multiple times to stop and leave, he walked out of the victim’s room and returned to his hospital bed.

Delara was later discharged from the hospital.

The victim reported the incident to a nurse who then reported it to security.

The security guard managed to confront Delara before he walked out of the hospital and took him into custody.

Security showed police video footage of Delara entering and exiting the victim’s room.

Delara was arrested and booked on charges of rape by instrumentation.

Delara is on an ICE hold, according to the Tulsa County jail website.