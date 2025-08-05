Tulsa Police arrest man after overnight standoff

Henry Joseph Jaquez Henry Joseph Jaquez was arrested after a 9-hour standoff with Tulsa Police.
By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a man accused of kidnapping, beating and sexually assaulting a woman was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in east Tulsa around 7:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police say the victim was reportedly being held against her will by a convicted felon and had been repeatedly assaulted for 2 days.

While officers were talking with the suspect, 42-year-old Henry Joseph Jaquez, through the front door, the victim was able to escape through the back and get to safety.

First responders say the victim had numerous severe injuries, including two black eyes, a blood-filled eye, a knot on her forehead, marks on her neck, and bruises on her arms, hands, back, and torso, consistent with defensive wounds.

The victim reported Jaquez struck her with open and closed hands, pistol-whipped her, and used the stock of a rifle to hit her back and other areas.

She was also choked, struck with a chair, and tased multiple times.

The victim reported losing consciousness at least once and feared for her life.

Police surrounded the home while Jaquez threatened to shoot anyone who entered.

After a 9-hour standoff and the deployment of chemical agents, Jaquez surrendered and was booked into jail.

Police say they found several guns inside the home, and at least one was stolen.

