Tulsa Police arrest man for allegedly assaulting, strangulating then-girlfriend, abusing dog

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police (TPD) arrested a man, later identified as Sonnie Alexander, for allegedly assaulting and strangulating a woman who he was dating and abusing their dog, according to an affidavit.

In December 2023, the victim called TPD to report a domestic violence incident involving Alexander.

The victim told TPD that she was called by her boyfriend, Alexander, who said their house was on fire and that police and firefighters were there. The victim went to the house and found nothing out of the ordinary.

Alexander confronted the victim and began questioning her about her whereabouts. Alexander didn’t believe the victim and began assaulting her.

After punching the victim, Alexander threw kitchen knives at her.

At one point, Alexander grabbed their dog and threw it against the living room wall.

Alexander threw the dog’s food bowl against the wall, picked up the glass shards and threw them at the victim as well.

After attempting to run from the house, Alexander strangled the victim in the front yard.

After managing to escape from Alexander, he began threatening to ‘kill the victim and burn down the house’ if she didn’t get in her car with him.

The victim refused and Alexander drove off in her car with her phone.

The victim had over 30 injuries, according to a forensic nurse.

A warrant was issued for Alexander on April 8 and he was arrested on Monday morning.

Alexander is facing charges of domestic assault and battery by strangulation, domestic assault or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, cruelty to animals and first-degree robbery.

For those experiencing domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or click here for additional resources.