Tulsa Police arrest man for breaking into garage while woman, 3 kids were home

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested Michael Ericksten after he allegedly broke into a garage while a woman and her three kids were home on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a house near East 17th Place and South Garnett Road about a burglary in progress.

The victim said she was in the driveway putting a car seat in one of her vehicles when she heard someone shout and then heard her garage door closing.

She said when she looked up into her garage, she saw Ericksten.

Ericksten allegedly began throwing things around the garage, according to the victim who quickly ran into the front door to get her three young children out of the house.

As officers arrived at the house, they could reportedly hear Ericksten inside talking to himself.

Officers say they waited to enter the house until a K9 unit arrived on the scene.

Ericksten was arrested for first-degree burglary after a former conviction of a felony.

Police said Ericksten is a “career felon”.