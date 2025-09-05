Tulsa Police arrest man who jumped into Arkansas River during chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a man who jumped into the Arkansas River while running from officers on Thursday.

According to TPD, officers were called to check on a suspicious car near South Boston Place and East 49th Street.

Police say someone called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious car in a neighborhood.

When police realized the man had outstanding warrants, the man took off and jumped into the river when a K-9 was on his trail.

Tulsa Police say the man had drugs and cash in his car when they searched it, and believe he may have been selling drugs when he was in the neighborhood.

Tulsa Fire’s swift water rescue team was able to get the suspect back to shore, and he was arrested by police.