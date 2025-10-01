Tulsa Police arrest suspect accused of shooting officer in ankle following police chase

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting an officer in the ankle following a police chase last Friday.

On Sept. 26, at around 8:50 p.m., officers pulled over a pickup truck near Harvard and Admiral to conduct a traffic stop.

Officers said as they approached the car, they were speaking with the suspect and noticed he had a semi-automatic pistol on the floorboard of the truck.

When officers attempted to ask the man about the gun, they said he put the car into drive and sped away, hitting multiple patrol cars with his pickup while fleeing from officers.

The department stated that they initiated a pursuit of the pickup truck, which ended in a QuikTrip parking lot near East Admiral Place and Memorial Drive.

The department told FOX23 at the scene that although they were in the early stages of the investigation, they believed the suspect jumped out of his truck in the parking lot and used the semi-automatic pistol to fire at officers and their cars.

Police said one bullet hit the center of one of the patrol cars’ windshields, while another bullet struck an officer in the foot near their ankle.

To stop the man from shooting at them, two officers used their patrol cars to hit the suspect.

Once the man stopped shooting, officers said they were able to get out of their cars, disarm him, and provide medical care to both him and the injured officer.

Both the suspect and the officer were transported to the hospital. The officer is expected to recover from his injuries. They say the bullet fractured bones in his ankles, but they were non-life-threatening.

The suspect, identified as Armon Williams, was booked into the Tulsa County jail after he was released from the hospital.

He was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm after a former conviction of a felony, eluding, and multiple traffic offenses.