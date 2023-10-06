Tulsa Police arrest suspect in duck torture case

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department has confirmed that an arrest has been made in connection with the tortured ducks case.

Tulsa Animal Welfare responded to a home near N. Utica and E. Marshall Street last week after someone found two ducks that had been stapled through the head, neck, and leg.

Both ducks died from the injuries.

Investigators were able to find surveillance footage that shows the suspect driving in an early 2000s gold Infiniti sedan with tinted headlights and taillights.

The driver was spotted tossing a box with the ducks inside out of the window.

According to TPD, Tulsa Animal Welfare and police were meeting at the Gilcrease Division to discuss the details of the stapled ducks investigation.

As they gathered in the conference room, a tip from a citizen was called into Crime Stoppers stating that the vehicle TPD was searching for in connection to the animal cruelty case had been spotted in a midtown Tulsa neighborhood, said Tulsa Police.

When officers arrived at the intersection of East 8th Street and South Quincy Avenue they spotted the vehicle and it was illegally parked, TPD says.

Tyler Blake McMillan, the owner of the vehicle approached the officers and when asked, refused to give them his name, according to officers.

TPD say they did arrest McMillan and he was taken to Tulsa County Jail where he was initially booked for A&B on Police Officer and Obstruct/Interfere with Police Officer.

Meanwhile, police say that McMillan’s wife arrived home and investigators were able to gain access into the home where they recovered evidence tying him to stapling the ducks. Specific details on what the evidence was will not be released at this time.

TPD states that McMillan will now be charged with two counts of animal cruelty.

According to TPD, McMillan’s wife was not charged.