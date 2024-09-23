Tulsa Police arrest woman accused of causing crash with firetruck that killed 5 people in February

Keiosha Rucker (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The woman accused of causing a crash with a firetruck that killed five people, including kids, was arrested by Tulsa Police.

The crash happened happened in February near 41st and Harvard.

Police said Keiosha Rucker was high on drugs when she tried to turn in front of a Tulsa firetruck while it was headed to a fire, causing the wreck.

Rucker’s two kids died as well as another little girl and a pregnant woman also in the car.

She’s charged with several felonies including five counts of manslaughter. Her bond is $250,000.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!