Tulsa Police arrest woman for allegedly running over 1-year-old child, leaving the scene

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested the driver of a silver SUV that reportedly hit a 1-year-old child in the street and drove away near South 101st East Avenue and East 26th Street on Saturday.

Police said a little before 3 p.m., officers were called to the scene of the hit-and-run.

The child’s father told officers that he had just pulled into the driveway when his child was excited to see him come home. The father then said child then ran into the street where he was hit by the SUV.

Officers were asking residents in that neighborhood to check any video cameras that have a view of the street for the SUV.

Police believe that the SUV was on the street sometime between 2:45 and 2:55 p.m.

The child was taken to the hospital with significant injuries, but police said the injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Later that day, police discovered through an investigation that a family friend, Briceida Aguilar-Lopez, who also uses the name Nohemi, went to the house for a visit with the mother of the child.

Lopez parked her SUV in the driveway and after the visit, she loaded her kids into her SUV. As she was pulling out the driveway, she backed over the child who has in the driveway behind her.

The mother ran to the child and asked Lopez if she backed over the child. She denied running the child over before driving away and telling the mother she was going to get Tylenol.

The child’s father arrived at the house at the same time and saw the child on the ground, injured and assumed that the SUV hit the child and left.

The mother of the child rode to the hospital with EMSA so she wasn’t about to speak with police until a second visit with the family.

Officers believe the father was truthful with officers when he told them what he believed had happened.

Lopez returned to the scene a few minutes later and told police that she didn’t see anything.

Both parents were surprised to learn that Lopez backed over the child and they helped officers find her address.

When officers confronted her, Lopez admitted to backing over the child and leaving the scene.

She then changed her story in her written statement

Lopez was booked into Tulsa County jail for leaving the scene of an injury crash and driving with no driver’s license.