Tulsa Police ask for help identifying man found dead in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — Sensitive Content Warning: The following story contains imagery that may be disturbing to some listeners.

The Tulsa Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man found dead in a vehicle in 2023.

Police said on July 16, 2023, around 8:45 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person down near M.L.K. Jr. Boulevard and West 36th Street North.

Officers found a man dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined there was no foul play or trauma leading to the person’s death.

For more than two years, crime scene detectives and the Medical Examiner’s Office have worked to identify the man. Despite their efforts, the case remains open.

Police said they are actively seeking the public’s help in identifying the man.

The Tulsa Police Department posted a picture of the man after he was found on their Facebook Page. If you wish to see the full image, you can view the department’s post by clicking here.