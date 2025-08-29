Tulsa Police cracking down on ‘counter-jumping’ crimes

Melissa Palmer Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police say they’ve been making good use of Oklahoma’s ‘counter-jumping’ law during the past 9 months.

The law, which went into effect last November, makes it a crime to go into a restricted area of a business, such as behind the counter - hence, ‘counter-jumping’ - with the intent to commit a crime.

It’s a misdemeanor on the first offense and a felony for any offense after that.

TPD says they’ve been working closely with convenience stores to enforce it and say they’ve arrested several repeat ‘counter-jumpers,’ such as Melissa Palmer (pictured above), who they say was arrested in February and June in two separate counter-jumping cases and pleaded guilty.

They say she received deferred/probationary sentences.

Police say convenience stores are reporting a drop in such crimes.

Anchor

