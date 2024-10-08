Tulsa Police helicopter assists in search, arrest of 15-year-old for allegedly having gun (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in east Tulsa for allegedly having a gun following a search involving a Tulsa Police helicopter.

On Sunday night, officers responded to a home near 27th and 129th East Avenue for a call about shots fired.

The callers said that a white minivan drove by a home and fired a shot at least one time before driving off.

Witnesses recognized the suspect and police responded to a home nearby.

When officers got there, a white minivan was in the driveway.

After officers knocked on the door, they saw a teen running through the backyard and jumping fences.

Police set up a perimeter and a police helicopter arrived, which helped them find the suspect. Police then arrested the teen.

TPD said the 15-year-old suspect was already on probation for previous gun charges.

When he was taken into custody, police said he was carrying a crossbody bag with a handgun inside.

The 15-year-old was arrested for unconstitutional carry, minor in possession of a firearm, and obstruction of justice.