Police identify victim in deadly shooting at Bradford Apartments

The Tulsa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead at an apartment complex in north Tulsa on Friday morning.

Tulsa Police say a woman told officers she shot her child’s father because he was assaulting her and threatened to kill her.

Officers say they found 45-year-old Billy Williams dead inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was questioned and showed multiple signs of domestic abuse, TPD says. She was released pending further investigation.

Tulsa Police says all of the evidence in this case will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted.