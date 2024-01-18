Tulsa police investigate homicide near 58th and Peoria

Homicide scene near 58th and Peoria (FOX23 News)

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police said officers were investigating a homicide after a man was shot several times Thursday afternoon.

Officers have Peoria closed in both directions at 58th Street, police said.

“Officers are canvassing the area and nearby neighborhoods looking for a suspect(s) involved in the shooting.” TPD wrote on Facebook.

Police told KRMG there was an argument outside a business just before the shooting.

Officers said the victim was shot with what they described as a “short barreled rifle.”

The victim is a 27-year-old man, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Check back for updates

