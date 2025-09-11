Tulsa Police investigating after nearly 100 shots were fired at south Tulsa apartment complex

Tulsa Police Department
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says it is investigating after shots were fired at a south Tulsa apartment complex on Tuesday night.

TPD says officers were called to the Parkview Terrace Apartments, near 5900 South Santa Fe. around 9:30 p.m. on September 9 where they say a crowd had gathered in the parking lot. Police say right vehicles were damaged from gunfire.

Officers secured the scene and said there were no injuries to any person, just vehicles and buildings hit by gunfire.

Police say witnesses reported seeing several male teenagers shooting guns in the area. Officers recovered 75-100 shell casings from the scene.

TPD Gang Unit are taking over the investigation and are working to identify the individuals responsible. They are asking if you have any information about the shooting, to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous. Please reference case number 2025-046330.

