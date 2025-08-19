Tulsa Police investigating rape at Turkey Mountain

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a suspect after a rape was reported at Turkey Mountain Monday night.

Police said officers responded to a report of rape at Turkey Mountain around 10 p.m.

The victim reported she was walking the trails when a large male attacked her, pulled off her clothes and raped her. The victim was able to get away from the suspect after a fight and ran toward the main parking area.

Tulsa Police Department

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital for a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam.

With help from the Real Time Information Center, TPD helicopter and K-9 officers, a perimeter was set up and the park was searched for several hours.

Police said the suspect was not found.

The victim reported it was dark at the time of the attack, but she believes the suspect to be 6′ to 6′3″ with a heavyset build.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2025-042322. You can remain anonymous when calling.