Tulsa Police looking for two suspects in a south Tulsa burglary

Tulsa Police are seeking two individuals accused of burglary at a home located near 73rd and South Trenton Avenue.

Police said the homeowner found their side door open when they came home. Police found evidence of forced entry, a broken window in the master bedroom, mud tracks, and boot impressions in the backyard.

Over $31,000 of stolen items and damages were reported to the police. This includes jewelry and designer items.

Police have asked that if you recognize the people in the picture and/or if you have any information to contact them at 918-569-9222 or Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

The reference case number is 2025-048887.