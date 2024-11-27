Tulsa police major retires to join mayor’s office

Major Laurel Roberts is retiring from the Tulsa Police Department after nearly 29 years on the force.

TPD said Major Roberts joined the department in 1996 and worked her way up through the ranks, serving in several units including the Narcotics/VICE Unit, Internal Affairs, and Integrity and Compliance. According to TPD, Major Roberts also spent time at the Special Investigation Division and the Special Operations Divisions, as well as at the three uniform patrol divisions, Gilcrease, Mingo Valley and Riverside.

Roberts was promoted to Sergeant (now Lieutenant rank) in 2007. She was promoted to Captain in 2012 and Major in 2016.

Earlier this year, Major Roberts was a finalist in the search for a new police chief, but the job ultimately went to Dennis Larsen.

TPD held a celebration for Major Roberts on Wednesday. Her retirement will be official November 30th.

Roberts may be leaving the police department, but is not leaving public service. She’s joining incoming Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols’s administration as Public Safety Commissioner.

In her new role, Roberts will work closely with the city’s police and fire chiefs to monitor crime and safety in Tulsa.