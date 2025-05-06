Tulsa Police, Mayor Nichols hold news conference about public safety following downtown shooting

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police identified the man one of their officers killed to stop a threat in downtown Tulsa early Sunday morning.

Police said 21-year-old Thurman Wilson is one of two suspects who fired shots into a crowd near 2nd Street and South Elgin Avenue that left multiple people injured.

Tulsa Police and Mayor Monroe Nichols held a news conference on Monday afternoon about safety in the city.

Mayor Nichols and Tulsa Police Chief Dennis Larson are frustrated with what happened on Sunday morning.

They’re wanting to ensure the safety of the city and community now and in the future.

“I am obviously concerned, very frustrated with not only the loss of life, but the chaotic scene downtown just a couple of nights ago,” Nichols said.

A night that started as fun turned into a night of chaos in a matter of seconds.

Early Sunday morning, at around midnight, Tulsa Police responded to multiple gunshots fired near 2nd Street and Elgin. Multiple people were injured.

Chief Larson said the shooting stems from an incident that happened more than two years ago.

“These two individuals started with a fist fight that transitioned to a gunfight with literally officers 20 to 25 feet away, six officers. It began over a homicide that occurred in 2022, and they have been fighting off and on since 2022,” Larson said.

Two officers on the scene had to fire their weapons in an effort to stop the shooting. One of the suspects, later identified as Thurman Wilson, died at the scene.

The other suspect, a 17-year-old male, is in the hospital.

Larson is heartbroken seeing young lives impacted by gun violence.

“I’m deeply concerned that we have young individuals who are willing to engage in a gunfight in the presence of large numbers of innocent people with police officers literally standing feet away,” Larson said.

Businesses nearby were affected by the shooting, but did not want to talk on camera.

Nichols said emotions are high within the community, but his team wants to reassure everyone that Tulsa is a safe place to be and visit.

“Downtown is a safe place to come. We should not live in fear of one incident and I hope that everybody can make it down and enjoy all of the wonderful entertainment and activities this town has to offer,” said Laurel Roberts, public safety commissioner.

The City and Tulsa Police said they will continue to monitor events in the future that will have the potential to draw in large crowds and make adjustments as needed.

Tulsa Police said that this is still an ongoing investigation, and the two officers involved are on administrative leave.