Tulsa Police mourn the loss of one of their own.

Tulsa police are mourning the loss of TPD Homicide Detective John Brown.

TULSA, Okla. — Long-time Homicide Detective John Brown passed away over the weekend after a battle with cancer.

Brown grew up in Beggs, Oklahoma, and joined the Tulsa Police Department in 1989.

Detective Brown worked in Burglary, Robbery, Patrol, and the Special Investigations Division before joining Homicide in 2012.

In 1994, Detective Brown received the Medal of Valor for outstanding bravery while working as an undercover investigator in VICE.

Detective Brown worked closely with former Homicide Sgt. Dave Walker for more than 25 years in several divisions before he joined Homicide.

Walker says when Brown was around, everyone felt safe.

Walker said, “Even though he may have disagreed with me, he got his way most of the time, and most of the time, Brown was right.”

Detective Brown was a family man and very active in his church and community.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy, and their 3 children.

Walker says the homicide team is very tight, and this is a huge loss for the department.