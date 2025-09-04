Tulsa Police recover 13 guns from parties at short-term rentals

Officers say they recovered seven firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols and a short-barreled rifle with the serial number removed from one of the parties.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say they were called out to investigate two house parties in August at local Airbnb properties.

Officers say they responded to a party happening at a residence near 1600 S. Lewis Ave.

The owner of the property reported that a large amount of people were throwing a party at the home, and the renter was violating Airbnb and city codes.

TPD says they arrived to find dozens of people outside of the party, and several took off running when they saw police.

Officers say that at the party, they recovered seven firearms, including three semi-automatic pistols and a short-barreled rifle with the serial number removed.

Several people were arrested.

On August 30, police were called out to another short-term rental by a homeowner who was concerned about the number of people partying at his property.

The homeowner wanted the occupants removed for breaking Airbnb and city policy.

Officers say they shut down the party and stopped several cars trying to leave the scene.

In that bust, TPD says six guns were recovered, and arrests were made for outstanding felony warrants, possession of a stolen gun, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The Tulsa Police Department recently produced a video with a reminder of the licensing requirements and guidelines for short-term rental (STR) owners under Title 21, Chapter 26.

Under this code, TPD says STR owners and operators must prevent nuisance behavior, STRs cannot exceed the maximum occupancy of eight people at one time, and a local contact person must be available 24/7.

Check out the video: https://bit.ly/3HYZ5yX

To learn more about the STR requirements: www.cityoftulsa.org/str